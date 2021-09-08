Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 97,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,668,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.