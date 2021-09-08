Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 97,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,668,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Several equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
