SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown Sells 25,400 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $40,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 664,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

