Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Purchases $87,725.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,551. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Several research firms recently commented on LOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.