Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Purchases $87,725.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,551. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Several research firms recently commented on LOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

