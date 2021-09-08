Sparkle Loyalty One Day Volume Reaches $489.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $59,524.63 and approximately $489.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00058533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00170688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00719661 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

