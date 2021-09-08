SparkPoint Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $514,476.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $514,476.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

