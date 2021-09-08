Spartan Protocol Price Up 23.6% This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.23 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 82,590,484 coins and its circulating supply is 74,913,447 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

