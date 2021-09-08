SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,374,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.75. 76,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

