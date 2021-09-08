SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.