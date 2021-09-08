SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

