Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 920.56%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.