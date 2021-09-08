Spectrum (SPT) Market Cap Hits $40,101.08

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $40,101.08 and $6,358.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

