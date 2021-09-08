Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $993.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $970.43 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.