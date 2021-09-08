Spore (SPORE) Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Spore has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spore has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $72,442.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

