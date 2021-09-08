Spores Network (SPO) Hits One Day Volume of $369,420.00

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Spores Network has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $369,420.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00132939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00197528 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.11 or 0.07240447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.63 or 0.99715673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.58 or 0.00744342 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

