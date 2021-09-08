Sport and Leisure (SNL) Achieves Market Cap of $119.26 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $119.26 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001290 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00151264 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

