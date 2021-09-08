Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.01. 300,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 627,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

