SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $553,775.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

