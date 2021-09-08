Sprinklr (CXM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 5,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,825. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.