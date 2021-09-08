Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $389,790.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 328,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,520. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -285.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.