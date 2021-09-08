SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SPS Commerce traded as high as $137.14 and last traded at $137.03, with a volume of 2714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

SPSC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

