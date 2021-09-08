St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF remained flat at $$22.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

