St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Wednesday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.21. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22.

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total value of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

