Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 4.5%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 3,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

