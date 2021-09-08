Stabilize 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,049.00 (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Stabilize has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002774 BTC on major exchanges. Stabilize has a total market capitalization of $170,073.26 and approximately $27,049.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00713266 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

