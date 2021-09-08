Stacks (STX) Tops One Day Volume of $53.49 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002908 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $53.49 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00133714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00193662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00080236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,403,200 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

