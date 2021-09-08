Stafi (FIS) Hits Market Cap of $18.85 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003663 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $18.85 million and $24.55 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

