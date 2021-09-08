Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $825,240.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $825,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59.

On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.62. 239,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,618. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

