Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings of $3.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,788 shares of company stock worth $55,096,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stamps.com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Stamps.com by 121,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.62. The stock had a trading volume of 239,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,618. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.32 and its 200 day moving average is $235.03.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

