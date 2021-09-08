Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Stamps.com worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

STMP stock opened at $328.65 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.38.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total value of $342,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,788 shares of company stock worth $55,096,200 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.