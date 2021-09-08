Standard Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $369,217.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00131368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00197857 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.26 or 0.07227065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,159.77 or 0.99812694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00717856 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

