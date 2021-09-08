Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $183.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

