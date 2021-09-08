STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Hits $105.94 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $105.94 million and $1.36 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

