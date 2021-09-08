Stellar (XLM) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00185232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00078084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021817 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,820 coins and its circulating supply is 23,677,838,509 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

