Step Finance Price Tops $1.18 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002563 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $4.71 million and $42.98 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 82% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00197081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.69 or 0.07249942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.45 or 1.00210030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00739388 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

