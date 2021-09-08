Step Finance (STEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55.53 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $55.53 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

