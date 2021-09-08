Step Finance (STEP) Trading 52.2% Higher Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $55.53 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

