Step Hero Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and $3.52 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,292 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.