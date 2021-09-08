Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

