stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,340.79 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,340.79 or 0.07251339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $156.71 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00190599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.28 or 0.99928149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00736653 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00902698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

