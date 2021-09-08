Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 8th (ABB, AFRM, ASOMY, BNS, COUP, EBKDY, NLCP, SMAR, SU, TDG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 8th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ABB is well poised to benefit from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency. The company is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses. High capital expenditures might also affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Risks related to international exposure might impede its performance. Its earnings estimates have been raised for both 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days.”

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have 4,000.00 price target on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$86.00 to C$83.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP). Compass Point issued a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor Energy is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor Energy's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. The company's strong liquidity and modest near-term debt maturities are other positives. Moreover, Suncor Energy plans to maintain a disciplined capital approach and estimates to repay further debt in 2021, thereby indicating its ability to generate cash flow. Consequently, Suncor Energy is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. Notably, it is poised to benefit from the new standard set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Per the standard, the proportion of sulfur in marine fuel has declined drastically, boosting demand for Valero’s distillate fuels. However, the company’s refining business will continue to remain under pressure, at least in the short term. The company expects its operating expense per gallon of renewable diesel production to increase in 2021, which might affect the bottom-line.”

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.