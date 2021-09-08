Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2,401.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Stoneridge worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

