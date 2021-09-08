StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, StormX has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $348.20 million and approximately $76.86 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00171455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043114 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

