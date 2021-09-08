STRAKS Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $42,985.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

