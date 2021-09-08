Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0275

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $123,276.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00151435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00728068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

