Streamr (DATA) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $95.94 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00728171 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

