Strong Market Cap Tops $71.71 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $518.61 or 0.01123362 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $71.71 million and $6.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00197963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.35 or 0.07177106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.44 or 0.99945571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.00742568 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

