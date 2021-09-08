StrongHands 24-Hour Volume Hits $69.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $465,259.57 and approximately $69.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,717,590,735 coins and its circulating supply is 17,304,396,381 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

