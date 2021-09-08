Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $5,015.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00157650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00731921 BTC.

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

