Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Trading Up 0.5%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.75. 2,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 44,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

In other Summer Infant news, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Summer Infant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summer Infant by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

