Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 13,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,346,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of research firms have commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

